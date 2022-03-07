Analyzing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 2.34% 46.53% 11.81% Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SMART Global and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30

SMART Global presently has a consensus target price of $42.79, indicating a potential upside of 59.00%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $208.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SMART Global has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMART Global and Texas Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.87 $21.31 million $0.72 37.38 Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.56 $7.77 billion $8.26 20.58

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats SMART Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

