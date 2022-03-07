Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

