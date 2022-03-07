APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.50

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

