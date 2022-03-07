Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 203,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.26 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

