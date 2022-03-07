Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $18.42 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75.
