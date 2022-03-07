Apella Capital LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $979,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

