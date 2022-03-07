Apella Capital LLC Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after buying an additional 119,062 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $158.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

