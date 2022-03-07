AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

APPF opened at $114.47 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $150.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,816.94 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

