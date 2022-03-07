Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

APLE stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

