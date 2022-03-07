Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Up 40.1% in February

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.79. 2,694,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 209.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

