Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

