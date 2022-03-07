Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 289,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,721. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.