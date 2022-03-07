Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $127.89 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

