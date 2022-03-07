Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.37

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 21374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$122.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.48.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

