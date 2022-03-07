Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

ACGL stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $44.99. 191,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,649. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

