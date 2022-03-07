Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 9%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 11,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,913,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

ACHR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

