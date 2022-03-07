Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 28,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,936. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.74. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 771,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.