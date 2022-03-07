argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $353.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of argenx by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $266.15 on Friday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.94.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

