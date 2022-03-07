Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.53.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

AR stock opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.