Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $11,851,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

