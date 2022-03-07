ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,528.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $51,528.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.59 or 0.06572363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.92 or 0.99702278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046713 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

