Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 34.9% in February

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 74,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $34.76 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.