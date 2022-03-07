Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

NYSE AJG opened at $159.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $120.04 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

