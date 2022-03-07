Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ARESF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.