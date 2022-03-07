Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.38. 445,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.85. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$10.31 and a twelve month high of C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

