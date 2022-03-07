Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 818,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,870,000 after acquiring an additional 502,899 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $15,461,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,071,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $8,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $36.85 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

