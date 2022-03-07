Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $188.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASND. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND opened at $104.53 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.