Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 13,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ashford alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $18.36. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517. Ashford has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.