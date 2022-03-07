ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($492.13) to €379.00 ($425.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ASM International from €440.00 ($494.38) to €350.00 ($393.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ASM International from €350.00 ($393.26) to €300.00 ($337.08) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $293.15 on Monday. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

