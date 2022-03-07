Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.00

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 164,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.