AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £115 ($154.30) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($140.88) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($140.88) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.25) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($120.76) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,690 ($130.01).

AZN opened at GBX 8,389 ($112.56) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,849 ($91.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($127.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,657.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,650.74. The company has a market cap of £129.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,426.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

