Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Astronics stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Astronics has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

