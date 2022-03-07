Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Critical Review

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athena Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 2 0 2.25

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential downside of 11.05%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 2.61 $622.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

