Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,394 shares of company stock worth $3,706,610. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

