Autus Asset Management LLC Has $9.48 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $201.89. 133,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $257.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

