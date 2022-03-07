Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,491. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

