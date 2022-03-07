Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,694 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after acquiring an additional 221,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

