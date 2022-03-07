Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) versus salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Financial Review

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avalara and salesforce.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $698.98 million 11.09 -$125.23 million ($1.45) -61.08 salesforce.com $26.49 billion 7.30 $4.07 billion $1.50 130.82

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -17.92% -9.53% -4.70% salesforce.com 5.45% 4.76% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avalara and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 0 14 0 3.00 salesforce.com 0 6 31 1 2.87

Avalara presently has a consensus price target of $166.77, indicating a potential upside of 88.29%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $304.68, indicating a potential upside of 55.26%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avalara is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Avalara on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

