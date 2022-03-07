Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $641.40

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 641.40 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 640.60 ($8.60), with a volume of 1180050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638.20 ($8.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.58) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 501 ($6.72).

Get Avast alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 614.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 596.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Avast’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.