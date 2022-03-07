AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 32,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 780,402 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

