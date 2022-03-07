AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,264.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,264 ($30.38) and last traded at GBX 2,273 ($30.50), with a volume of 45120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,365 ($31.73).

AVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($47.63) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.32) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.45).

The firm has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,885.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,388.28.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

