Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,899,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

