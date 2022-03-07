Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 3.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $43,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

MAR stock traded down $11.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.99. 243,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,234. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

