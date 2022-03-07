Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

