Avity Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 2.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $32,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,849,000 after buying an additional 250,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.69. 462,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,891. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

