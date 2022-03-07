Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,398,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

