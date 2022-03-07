Avity Investment Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $62.54. 1,124,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,374. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

