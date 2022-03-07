Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 546,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,786. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.