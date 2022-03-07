AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. 68,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,213. AZZ has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in AZZ by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

