B. Riley Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.92.

MRVL stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

